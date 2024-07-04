Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras, meet kin of victims: Venugopal

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has planned a visit to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where 121 people, mostly women, were killed in a stampede at self-styled godman Bhole Baba's satsang (religious gathering) on 2 July, senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said on Thursday.

Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", the party general-secretary (organisation) said Gandhi would interact with the affected people during his visit. "It was an unfortunate incident. Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras and interact with the people there," Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy. Police have lodged an FIR against the organisers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000.