Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam after 1st phase of polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has postponed his campaigning schedule in Assam, a senior party leader said on Thursday, 11 April, adding the Wayanad MP will visit the northeastern state on 20 April after the first phase of polling.

As per the revised schedule, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Nagaon on 20 April, instead of holding rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh on 17 April.

"Due to some other commitments, Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his scheduled public meetings in the state. He will come on 20 April and will address a public gathering in Nagaon. But Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might campaign in Jorhat and Dibrugarh before the first phase of polls," a senior Assam unit Congress leader said.