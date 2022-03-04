Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday, days before the eight assembly seats in the district go to the polls.



The brother-sister duo reached the historic temple straight from the airport, temple and Congress sources said.



After visiting the temple, they left for the Pindara assembly constituency here, Varanasi district Congress spokesperson Mritendra Singh said.