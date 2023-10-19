Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised that once voted to power in Telangana, the party will undertake a caste census in the state.

Addressing corner meetings during Vijayabheri Yatra in Bhupalpally district on Thursday, he described caste census as the biggest issue in the country and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, who was campaigning in Telangana for the second day, said the caste census will be like an X-ray which will determine if the population of backward classes is only five per cent in the country. “OBCs have control of only five per cent of India's budget. I want to ask if the OBC population in the country is only five per cent,” he asked.

The Congress leader said the party has already ordered caste census in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. “If our party comes to power in Telangana, the first thing we will do here will be Telangana’s X-ray,” he said and promised that Congress will provide a government of the poor, farmers and workers.