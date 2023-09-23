Rahul Gandhi promises immediate implementation of women reservation bill if voted to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded caste based census and also promised that if Congress comes back to power at the Centre, women reservation bill will be implemented immediately.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Jaipur, he said: “Caste census will give complete information about who are the people in India, how many women are there and, how many are OBC, how many are Dalits, tribal minorities, and how many are in general category. The Prime Minister talks about OBCs 24 hours a day. If we talk about respect for OBCs, then why is the Prime Minister afraid of caste census,” he questioned.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Central government wants to change the name of the country. “They wanted to rename India as Bharat, that is why they called a special session of the Parliament, but stopped it and brought the Women's Reservation Bill when they got to know that changing name is not acceptable to public.”