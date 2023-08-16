Rahul Gandhi requests Kerala CM to set up safeguards against medical negligence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to put in place safeguards against cases of gross medical negligence in the state.

The Wayanad MP also sought an effective grievance redressal system to deal with such matters so that victims do not have to take to the streets for justice.

The request was made by Gandhi in connection with the incident of forceps accidentally left inside a woman's stomach after surgery due to alleged medical negligence by the doctors of a government medical college in Kozhikode.

In a letter to Vijayan, the MP also urged the government to look into the demands of the woman -- Harshina K K -- and offer her adequate compensation "in light of the unique circumstances of the case" in addition to the Rs 2 lakh already given to her.