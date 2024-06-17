Rahul Gandhi retains Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi to contest Wayanad bypoll

"But, dhamki to dee hai as president of the party (Kharge has issued a threat as party president)," Rahul said in a lighter vein when asked if he has agreed to the CWC decision to take up the LoP position.

Thanking the people of Wayanad for re-electing him, Rahul said he would keep visiting the constituency and fulfil all the promises he has made to the people. He said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs", while noting that his family has personal ties with the people of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. "Dono ko do sansad mil rahe hain (both will get two MPs each)," he said.

While Sonia Gandhi has now become a member of the Rajya Sabha, from Rajasthan, Rahul will represent Rae Bareli and Priyanka, if elected in the bye-elections, will represent Wayanad. Sonia Gandhi held the Rae Bareli seat for over two decades and Rahul earlier held the Amethi seat, which he lost to Smriti Irani in 2019 and shifted to Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi said it was a difficult decision for him as he has an emotional relationship with both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. "The last five years as an MP of Wayanad have been a fantastic and enjoyable experience. The people of Wayanad gave me support and gave me energy to fight at a very difficult time. I will never forget that...," he said.

"All the people of Wayanad gave me a lot of love and I thank them from my heart. I will visit Wayanad and will fulfil our promises made," he said, adding that it was a difficult decision for him to make. "I have a long relationship with Rae Bareli and I am very happy that I will be representing it. This was not an easy decision, because affection is with both (Wayanad and Rae Bareli)."