Rahul Gandhi: Savarkar and Modi’s habit of compromise is nothing new

The Constitution of India, he said, embodies an ideology shaped over thousands of years and reflects the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Gautam Buddha. Rahul clarified that it does not reflect the ideologies of Veer Savarkar or Nathuram Godse, whose followers do not respect the Constitution’s spirit. He stressed the vast differences between Gandhi, Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Savarkar, noting that the former three never compromised their principles, while Savarkar and Modi have a history of compromise.

He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in the ideological values enshrined in the Constitution. Unlike Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, who fought relentlessly for the rights of the marginalised, Modi, he claimed, has surrendered India’s energy security and economic interests to the United States. Highlighting trade negotiations, Rahul said Modi gave away much to the US with negligible returns, including increased tariffs. He accused Modi of handing over India’s data, opening the market extensively, and committing to purchase US goods worth ₹9 lakh crore annually.