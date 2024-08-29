Rahul Gandhi announces 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' on National Sports Day

Sharing glimpses of his jiu-jitsu, aikido and meditation practice that kept him fit and focused during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 29 August — India's National Sports Day — announced a ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ ahead.

It turns out that a makeshift dojo, a martial arts akhada wherever he camped served as the stage for an unexpected bonding space during the yatra. Here, Gandhi engaged his fellow travellers and locals in jiu-jitsu — a form of Brazilian martial arts based on the Japanese jujitsu — and other 'gentle arts' of self-defence the Congress leader practises.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video highlighting this lesser-known aspect of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.