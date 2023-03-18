Rahul Gandhi should get a chance to speak in Parliament, says NC chief on row over Congress leader's remarks

Amid the Government-Opposition standoff in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Congress leader should be given an opportunity to speak in the House.



The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister stressed that democracy is about letting people speak.



"Rahul Gandhi said this and said that if he has said something wrong, then he should get a chance to speak in Parliament. When he speaks (in the parliament) and something wrong is seen then question him that is what democracy is all about," Abdullah said at a programme here.



The first week of the budget session's second half was disrupted following protests by both the treasury and the opposition.While the ruling BJP-led alliance has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London, the Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.