Rahul Gandhi shows Jiu-Jitsu skills during meeting with Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demonstrated his Jiu-Jitsu skills while engaging in a martial art bout with wrestler Bajrang Punia during his visit to the Virendra Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar district amid the row over Wrestling Federation of India elections.

Gandhi had a practice session with the wrestlers and displayed the Japanese martial art skills to them during the early morning visit on Wednesday.

In a video uploaded by Bajrang on 'X' on Thursday, Gandhi can be seen showing the 'locks' and 'chokes' technique in Jiu-Jitsu as he pinned Olympic Games bronze medallist Bajrang down on the mat.

Jiu jutsu is a Japanese martial art form and a close combat sport.

The former Congress president also learnt some of the wrestling moves such as 'dhobi pachaad' and 'dhak' with Bajrang explaining him the difference between wrestling on the mud and on mat.