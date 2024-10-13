Rahul Gandhi slams Agnipath scheme, asks why life of one soldier not same as another's

After the death of two Agniveers in Nashik during training, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on why the life of one soldier is more valuable than the other.

He asked why the families of the two soldiers, who died as 'Agniveers' would not get the same pension and benefits as other martyred soldiers and said that he would keep fighting against this "injustice".

"The death of two Agniveers - Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet - during training in Nashik is very tragic. My deepest condolences to their families.

"This incident once again raises serious questions on the Agnipath scheme, which the BJP government has failed to answer. Will the families of Gohil and Saifat receive timely compensation that is equivalent to the compensation for any other martyred soldier?" Gandhi asked in a post in Hindi on X.