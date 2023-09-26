Rahul Gandhi to address 1st public rally in poll-bound MP on 30 Sep

Former AICC President and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the first public rally in boll-bound Madhya Pradesh on 30 September.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) informed that Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a poll rally in Kalapipal constituency in Shajapur district.

MPCC general secretary Rajiv Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his first poll rally in Madhya Pradesh in Kalapipal. In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh had given full support to him and the Congress had formed the government after 15 years."

Rajiv Singh further said Rahul Gandhi will be addressing some more public rallies in MP, and dates and places will be decided after the poll dates are announced.