Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Monday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.