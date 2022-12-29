Rahul Gandhi to hold public meeting in Panipat on Jan 6 after BJY re-enters Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Haryana's Panipat on January 6, a day after the Bharat Jodo Yatra will re-enter the state, former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Thursday.

Hooda said the yatra will enter Haryana from Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district on January 5 evening. It will cross into Haryana from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

"On January 6 a public meeting will be held in Panipat," he said, adding that the yatra will pass through Karnal on January 7 and a day later it will be in Kurukshetra.