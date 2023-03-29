Rahul Gandhi to launch agitation on April 5 from Kolar, where he made remark on Modi surname

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the party's nationwide 'Satyamev Jayate' agitation on April 5 from Kolar, the very place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and was stripped of his Parliament membership, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.



The KPCC chief said this during a joint press meet with senior party leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma.



"The Rahul Gandhi disqualification issue began with his speech in Kolar. On April 5, Rahul Gandhi will come to Kolar and begin his Satyameva Jayate agitation from there, which will go across the country," Shivakumar said, adding, "We asked him to begin from here. He has agreed and the preparations are on for it."