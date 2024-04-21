Rahul Gandhi: Train journeys a punishment under Modi rule

Congress MP leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said travelling by train has become a punishment for people in India under the Narendra Modi government.

Sharing a video on X, the senior Congress leader said passengers of every class were being harassed by the Modi government, which had reduced the number of general coaches in "common people's trains" and promoted only "elite trains".

Ahead of the Ulgulan Nyay rally in Ranchi, in a mega show of strength for the Opposition INDIA bloc, Gandhi wrote on X: "In the rule of Narendra Modi, travelling by train has become a punishment! Passengers of every class are being harassed in the Modi government which is reducing the number of general coaches from common man's trains and promoting only 'elite trains'."

In India, travelling in unreserved coaches, especially on long-distance routes, has become a common sight in many trains nowadays. It can be a nightmarish experience for many passengers owing to the congestion caused by overcrowding and lack of basic amenities.