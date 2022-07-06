Rahul Gandhi video: Congress files complaint with NBDSA against Zee News, its anchor; seeks action

The Congress has filed a complaint with the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority against Zee News and one of its anchors for airing a video clip of Rahul Gandhi's comments in Kerala with a "distorted and malicious interpretation", and sought action against them.

In a letter to the Authority chairman, Congress communication department head Pawan Khera raised the matter of "illegal, unethical and malicious" broadcast by Zee News and its anchor Rohit Ranjan, during their programme titled "DNA" which was aired on July 1.

"The impugned news broadcast by Zee News had sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former INC President Rahul Gandhi demonstrated sympathy for the killers of Kanhaiya Lal (tailor killed in Udaipur) by calling them 'children' and saying (they) have acted in an irresponsible way," Khera said.