Rahul Gandhi visits Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

He reached there in a private helicopter and was welcomed by the temple's priests and Congress workers.

"Today, I visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and had a darshan and worshipped. Har Har Mahadev," Gandhi said in a post on Facebook, as he shared his pictures at the Kedarnath temple.