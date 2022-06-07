Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's visit.



Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.



Rahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.



Moosewala, who had joined the Congress December last year, had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.