Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 60 days

During the padyatra, Rahul interacted with people from various walks of life. He waved at the people standing on either side of the road and entertained the requests of some youngsters for selfies with him.



The Congress leader also held a meeting with representatives of various groups and enquired about their problems.



The padyatra will resume at Nizam underpass at Narayankhed in the evening and end for the day at Mahadevpally. Rahul will have a night-halt at Jukkal in Kamareddy district.