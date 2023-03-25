Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress says it will launch 'Jan-Andolan' across country

"We will go all over the country saying that Rahul Gandhi has been deliberately disqualified as he has been raising his voice against the Modi government on various issues, including demonetisation, GST, foreign policy, and the government's intentions and policies," Ramesh said.



In a tweet, he said the prime minister was using the G20 to proclaim to the world that India is the 'Mother of Democracy'.



"That Mother is weeping today at the Murder of Democracy in India," Ramesh alleged.

Urging people to "understand the chronology", the Congress leader said nine days after Gandhi's Adani speech in Lok Sabha on February 7, the defamation case against him was fast-tracked by the complainant, who withdrew his own stay in the high court on February 16.



On February 27, the arguments resumed after a year and on March 17, the judgment was reserved, he said, adding that the verdict was pronounced on March 23. "This is no coincidence," Ramesh added.