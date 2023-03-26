Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country

The Congress will hold a day-long 'Satyagraha' in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

The satyagraha will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.