Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Mashal Julus stopped by Delhi police, several leaders detained

Thousands of Congress activists and over 90 leaders were detained by the Delhi police on Tuesday evening near the historic Red Fort, when they tried to carry out Mashal Juslus (torch rally), protesting Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

"PM Modi and Shah should know, we will not step back from our fight. Bring it on!," said Congress general secretrary (organization) KC Venugopal after the detention.

"Delhi Police are stopping us from taking out the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' from the Red Fort, and not allowing us to reach the venue! However, this has not deterred us, and we have begun our march from the police barricades itself," Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said as many as 96 people, including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, ex-MP J.P. Aggarwal, T.N. Prathapan, Deen Kuriakorse and Shakti Singh Gohil were detained by the police.