Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised by SFI activists, Kerala CM assures stern action against culprits

A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warn of stern action against the culprits.

Strongly condemning "the act of violence" by SFI at its top leader's office at Kalpetta in Rahul Gandhi's LS constituency Wayanad, the Congress party staged a statewide protest, which turned violent in some regions.

The incident occurred when the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists held a march to Rahul Gandhi's Office alleging his inaction in the issue of buffer zones around forests.

The activists of the Left outfit allegedly barged into his office, vandalised it and attacked three Congress workers who were present there before police intervened to prevent them from the violent acts, the Congress alleged.

While the main opposition party claimed that the attack happened with the knowledge of the Vijayan, the chief minister, in a strongly worded message, said this land ensures space for freedom of expression and democratic protest but it was a wrong practice if it turns into violence.

CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, also denounced the attack.

"Strongly denounce and condemn what happened in Wayanad, Kerala today. Kerala state CM has already condemned it. Police has initiated measures against those responsible," Yechury tweeted.

Police said around eight people were taken into custody following the ruckus in front of the MP's office and six police officials including a woman civil police officer have been injured in the attack.

"As of now, eight of the protesters have been taken into custody and brought to the station. A few policemen, including Kalpetta SI, were injured in the stone pelting following the march," police told PTI.

Congress leaders claimed three staff members in the office got injured in the "attack" by SFI.

Rahul Gandhi has spoken to them over the phone and enquired about their health, the party said.