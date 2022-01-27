Rahul Gandhi's stand on social media platforms vindicated: Congress after Twitter says it's for healthy debate

Twitter also pointed out that it does not arbitrarily censor political content and elevating political debate and open discourse is fundamental to its service and core values.

"We understand increased transparency is at the foundation to promote healthy public conversation on Twitter and to earn trust. We know it is critical that people understand our processes and that we are transparent about what happens as a result.

"We assure you that Twitter, Inc. treats its role as a platform service provider with utmost seriousness and we are deeply committed to India," McSweeney said.

The Congress leader had pointed out that the ideological battle between liberal democracy and authoritarianism across the world is being shaped on social media platforms and this places a huge responsibility on those that are at the helm of companies such as Twitter.

As a leader of India's largest opposition party, Rahul Gandhi said it is his duty to "raise my voice on behalf of our people against injustice".

"As you may be aware, there is an ongoing assault on India's institutional framework and a complete capture of traditional mainstream media," he alleged, adding that social media platforms like Twitter have become important channels to raise people's issues and hold the government to account.

"In this background, it is perplexing that the growth in my Twitter followers has suddenly been suppressed," he alleged, adding that his Twitter followers which were increasing by an average of 10,000 every day have become stagnant and have fallen to nearly zero.