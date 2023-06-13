Rahul Gandhi's 'Truckwalon se baat' moves to America

Following a warm and candid interaction with Gill, Gandhi observes that trucks in the US are designed with consideration for the "driver's comfort", whereas in India, truck drivers must function in considerable discomfort.

Similarly, Gill highlights that in the US, it is possible to earn a lot more as a truck driver as compared to India — he makes around $8,000–$10,000 per month (around Rs 8 lakh). Gandhi exclaims at the stark difference between the wages of a truck driver from the two nations.

"Much like my truck yatra from Delhi to Chandigarh here in India, I enjoyed a candid heart-to-heart conversation — this time centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in America," said Gandhi. "Was happy to find out that our brothers in America earn fair wages, and work in a system that is focused on the driver's comfort," he adds.