Rahul Gandhi's 'Truckwalon se baat' moves to America
The Congress leader and Indian-origin truck driver Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill talk about the stark differences within the profession in the US and in India
During his ongoing sojourn in the United States (US), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went on a 190 km 'American Truck Yatra (journey)' from Washington DC to New York on Tuesday, June 13.
A nearly 10-minute video titled 'American Truck Sawaari (ride in an American truck)' on YouTube depicts Gandhi's journey with Indian-origin American truck driver Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill — where the two discuss the profession of truck driving in the US as opposed to India.
Following a warm and candid interaction with Gill, Gandhi observes that trucks in the US are designed with consideration for the "driver's comfort", whereas in India, truck drivers must function in considerable discomfort.
Similarly, Gill highlights that in the US, it is possible to earn a lot more as a truck driver as compared to India — he makes around $8,000–$10,000 per month (around Rs 8 lakh). Gandhi exclaims at the stark difference between the wages of a truck driver from the two nations.
"Much like my truck yatra from Delhi to Chandigarh here in India, I enjoyed a candid heart-to-heart conversation — this time centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in America," said Gandhi. "Was happy to find out that our brothers in America earn fair wages, and work in a system that is focused on the driver's comfort," he adds.
Gandhi also shared his experience in a tweet where he mentions some of the questions he asked Gill.
Gill said that truck drivers' safety is significantly higher in the US as compared to India. "Truck drivers are not harassed here, we have comfort and safety, the roads are better," he said.
"The hardworking truck drivers' community in India deserves a life of dignity too, and an inclusive vision that takes them forward is bound have a positive cascading effect on the economy of our entire country," said the Congress leader.
During his conversation with Gill about the rising prices of commodities, inflation and politics in India, Gandhi noted that no religion teaches one to spread hate. They also listened to Sidhu Moosewala's songs along the way.
Gandhi travelled from Delhi to Chandigarh with Indian truck drivers back home last month. In visuals and videos, the former Congress chief was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver, and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.