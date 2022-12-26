Rahul invites Akhilesh, Mayawati, Jayant to participate in BJY

Earlier, many non-Congress leaders and celebrities including actor and politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra on Saturday.



As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.



"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market," he said.



After reaching the Red Fort on Saturday, the yatra has taken a break till January 3, 2023.



During the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.