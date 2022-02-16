Rahul, Priyanka pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas's birthplace in Varanasi

Priyanka and Rahul arrived at the airport in Babatpur where they were received by local Congress leaders, including former MLA Ajay Rai, and went straight to the temple of Guru Ravidas in the city.



Office-bearers of the temple also offered a framed picture of Guru Ravidas and souvenirs to the former Congress president, and Priyanka, the party's general secretary and its UP in-charge.



Earlier in the morning, Priyanka tweeted, Will pay my respects at the Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj Janmsthali in Varanasi today, like every year. I am happier this time because I will be going there with my brother."