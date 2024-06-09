Rahul, Priyanka to address thanks-giving public meeting in Amethi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a thanks-giving public meeting at Himachal Ka Purwa in Amethi on Tuesday, a party leader said on Sunday.

Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal said following the party's historic victory in Amethi and Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi will address a thanks-giving public meeting with the workers of the two parliamentary constituencies at Himachal Ka Purwa in Rampur Jamalpur village under Tiloi assembly of Amethi parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

Singhal said newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma will also address the thanks-giving public meeting.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma defeated former Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.