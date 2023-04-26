Rahul questions PM CARES receiving funds from PSUs, asks where is people's money going

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that public sector firms contributed to the PM CARES Fund but no account has been given by the government and asked where the people's money was going.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that the PM CARES Fund was money taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the public for whose expenditure no account is given by the government.

"Neither anyone knows how much misuse has been done, nor has there been any visible positive effect of it," he said.

In addition to the hard earned money of the people in this fund, thousands of crores of public sector units of the country have also gone into it, he alleged.