Rahul ready to take bullet for nation: Priyanka Gandhi to PM over his remarks on abuse

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about verbal abuse, saying one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life and asked him to learn from Rahul Gandhi, who "is ready to take a bullet for the sake of the country".

Targeting the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb at him, Modi on Saturday said till now the party and its leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

At a public meeting in Jamkhandi's Bagalkote district, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, "At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it." "It is strange what I'm seeing for the past two-three days. I have seen many prime ministers -- Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), she took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi. He sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country," she said.