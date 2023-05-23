Rahul takes truck ride from Murthal to Ambala to discuss their problems

He then also visited North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants and then a few days later he had lunch with the Delhi University students at PG Men's Hostel.



The Congress had also visited the Shakur Basti area in Delhi and spoke to the slum dwellers about the fear in which they live.



The women residents of Shakur Basti area had pointed out to Rahul Gandhi about the fear of bulldozers razing their homes and also other issues like no proper water supply, prices of essential items skyrocketing and how they are unable to buy LPG cylinders.