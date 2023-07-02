Rahul Gandhi to sound Congress poll bugle in Telangana on July 2

Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for the Indian National Congress, addressing a public meeting at Khammam on Sunday, 2 July, as Telangana heads for its state assembly elections.

The Congress State Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's padayatra (procession on foot) will also conclude at the rally.

Gandhi will formally felicitate Vikramarka, who began his march near Adilabad, covering 1,360 km in 108 days as of Saturday, party sources said.

At the meeting, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will also formally join the Congress.