Rahul Gandhi to visit US in first week of June, address NRIs in New York

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the first week of June and address NRIs on June 4 in New York, sources in the Indian Overseas Congress said Tuesday.



Gandhi is also likely to visit Washington DC and Los Angeles during his over-a-week-long stay in the US, they said.



The sources said that during his visit he would address Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in New York on June 4 but the venue has not been finalized and would be fixed this week.