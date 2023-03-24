Rahul voice of nation, will come out stronger against 'dictatorship': Gehlot on Gandhi's disqualification

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP on Friday, saying that the Congress leader is the voice of the nation and he will come out stronger against "dictatorship".



"The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences," Gehlot said in a tweet.



"Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will now be stronger against this dictatorship," he added.



The chief minister said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi raised the issue of price rise, unemployment, corruption and violence. Instead of paying attention to them, the BJP government is taking repressive steps against him.



Earlier, while talking to reporters at Banasthali Vidyapith in Tonk, Gehlot called the verdict against Rahul Gandhi "unfortunate".



He said it is the duty of all to respect the judiciary but the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were publicising the issue was "unfortunate".



"This whole game which is being played intentionally is a threat to democracy," he said, adding that the time to protect the Constitution has come.



Answering a question on the protest against the formation of new districts, Gehlot said the decision will enable the government to ensure good governance.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday over his 'Modi surname' remark.

With PTI inputs