Railway cop injured in terror attack, succumbs in J&K's Pulwama

Sub-Inspector Dev Raj, who was injured in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in militant attack on Monday, succumbed in the hospital on Saturday morning

IANS

A Railway police officer injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama district, succumbed to critical injuries in a city hospital on Saturday.

J&K Police sources said, "Sub-Inspector Dev Raj, who was injured in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in militant attack on Monday, succumbed in the hospital on Saturday morning."


Sub-Inspector Dev Raj and Head Constable Surinder Kumar were injured in firing by terrorists in Kakapora area on Monday.

The Head Constable had died on the spot while the Sub-Inspector was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS hospital for treatment where he survived till Saturday morning.

