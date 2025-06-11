Railway minister suspends 4 officials for providing old, dirty coaches for BSF personnel

A controversy erupted after a train with dilapidated and dirty coaches was provided to ferry Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Tripura for deployment during the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, with Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suspending four officials and ordering an inquiry.

The minister asserted that the dignity of the security forces is paramount and such negligence will not be tolerated at any level, according to a statement from the railway ministry released on Wednesday.

The action came a day after the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone dismissed allegations in a post on X, where social media users criticised the railways over the condition of the coaches while reacting to videos of the train that surfaced online.

About 1,200 BSF troops drawn from 13 companies were scheduled to board a special train on 6 June for Jammu Tawi from Udaipur in Tripura. The train had to make a few stops in between and collect troops from four locations in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.

Officials said the train was made available to the BSF on 9 June, and when they saw its "poor and unhygienic" condition, the jawans inspecting a coach recorded videos.

As the videos depicting the unacceptable state of the coaches went viral, the railways faced backlash from various quarters, prompting senior railway authorities to take notice.