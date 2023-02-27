Railways cancel more than 400 trains before Holi

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled more than 400 trains ahead of Holi, with most of them from the Eastern Railway zone.



In such a situation, the problems of people from Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have increased as the Railways is considered the most convenient mode of transport for the majority.



According to the Railways, some trains coming from Barauni to New Delhi, from Howrah Junction to Jabalpur, from Lucknow to Patliputra, the Humsafar Express from Anand Vihar Terminal to Gorakhpur and the Jharkhand Express coming from Hatia to Anand Vihar Terminal have been cancelled.