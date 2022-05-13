Railways cuts flab, abolishes 72,000 'non-essential' posts in 6 years

Indian Railways, the country's biggest employer, has abolished more than 72,000 posts in the last six years against a proposal to surrender 81,000 posts during the same period, according to official documents.



All of these are Group C and D posts which have become redundant due to technology, and they will not be available for recruitment purposes in the future.



Employees currently holding such posts are likely to be absorbed in the various departments of the Railways.



Officials said these posts had to be eliminated as Railway operations have become modern and digitised.