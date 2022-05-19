Rain continues to lash Karnataka, death toll rises to 4

A 38-year-old person was electrocuted in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district while an elderly person died following the collapse of a wall of an old school building in Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district. All incidents came to light on Wednesday.



The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for seven districts of the state. Due to the incessant rain in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Shivamogga, the district administrations have declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.



The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Necessary precautions have been taken to avoid any loss of life and property.