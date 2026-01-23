Delhi welcomes first rain of the year, air quality sees improvement

A prolonged spell of dry winter weather finally gave way on Friday as Delhi welcomed its first rain of the year, with showers sweeping across several parts of the capital in the early hours.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds brought a brief but welcome reprieve from the city’s stubborn pollution, as the season’s first intense western disturbance made its presence felt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

By 8.30 am, Safdarjung and Palam had each recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Lodi Road received 1.6 mm. The Ridge logged 1.8 mm, Ayanagar 1.7 mm, Janakpuri 1.5 mm and Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm, IMD data showed.

The weather office forecast one or two spells of rain during the early to forenoon hours, followed by another round of very light to light showers in the afternoon and evening. With conditions easing, the weather alert for the city was downgraded from orange to yellow.