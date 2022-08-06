Rain fury: 3 buildings cave in, Karnataka CM to hold meeting with DCs of affected districts

More than 10 families have been shifted by local authorities from Muttalli near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district following landslides. The heavy rains are pounding the Bhatkal region and CM Bommai had recently visited to take stock of the situation.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 27 districts of the state on Saturday. As many as six districts have been put on red alert, orange alert has been issued for 11 districts and yellow alert for 10 districts.