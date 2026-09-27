Rain fury grips north India, at least 17 dead in UP, mudslide in Himachal

Himachal: Shooting stones and mudflow blocked National Highway-5 in Kinnaur’s Maling Nala area, disrupting traffic on the Chaura-Samdo stretch.

UP and Uttarakhand: Extremely heavy rain has triggered flooding and deaths in Uttar Pradesh, while the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended in Uttarakhand amid adverse weather.

More rain ahead: IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain across parts of north and central India, with Himachal expected to receive precipitation until 29 September.

Heavy rain disrupted road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh and triggered flooding and other rain-related disruptions across several states on Sunday, 27 September, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more intense rainfall in parts of north and central India.

In Himachal Pradesh, National Highway-5 was blocked to vehicular movement after shooting stones and mudflow hit the Maling Nala area of Kinnaur district, officials said.

According to the district police, continuous rainfall triggered shooting stones and mudflow along the Chaura-Samdo stretch of the highway, forcing its closure. The highway had earlier also been blocked near Tapri because of mudflow, leaving several vehicles stranded and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Teams from the district administration, police and Public Works Department (PWD) have been deployed at the affected sites to restore traffic movement. Machinery has been pressed into service to clear the accumulated muck and remove vehicles stranded near Tapri.