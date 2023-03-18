Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi; Waterlogging in several areas

Commuters also complained about traffic in some areas, including Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and along the route from Khajoori to Bhajanpura.



Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorm in some areas. Another western disturbance will start affecting the region (from) Sunday generally cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 20-21.



"The precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on March 20."



Strong winds and hailstorms might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. Hail may also injure people and cattle in open places while strong winds can damage vulnerable structures and 'kuccha' houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned.