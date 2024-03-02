Rain lashes Delhi, pollution levels improve

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing down the pollution levels in the city.

Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degree Celsius, five notches above season average, the weather office said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 114, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 pm.