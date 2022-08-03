Rain situation in Bihar worsens; many rivers cross danger mark

Incessant rain for the past one week has worsened the situation in Bihar with rivers crossing the danger level mark and entering the villages in several districts.



The rivers in spat are -- Kosi, Kamla Balan, Gandak, Bagmati and Mahananda.



According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Baghmati crossed danger level mark by 65 cm at Benibad, Kamla Balan river by 30 cm in Jay Nagar and 51 cm in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.