Rain visits Delhi after mercury hits all-time high 52.3 degrees

Despite a light drizzle in Delhi-NCR, the national capital continued to bake as Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi touched a record high of 52.3ºC. This was the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said. On Tuesday, the weather station here had recorded 49.9ºC. A day later, the weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3ºC at 4.14 pm.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the misuse of water during a shortage caused the by the unprecedented summer heat, a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities such as washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes, the Delhi government said today.

Water minister Atishi has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across the city to prevent water-wasting activities. In a note to the DJB's chief executive officer, Atishi said, "These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. These teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments."