Rains and cyclonic storm in NE, east India over weekend

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha during next five days with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region on Friday,it added.



Due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and isolated rainfall activity over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next five days.



Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is likely to form over the same region on May 6. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during subsequent 48 hours.