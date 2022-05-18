Rains continue in Kerala, Red alert in 4 districts

The Orange alert in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram continues to be in effect.



An Orange alert was also issued by IMD in Kannur and Kasaragod for Thursday.



Various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state today.



The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has predicted widespread rain in the state for the next 5 days with chances of isolated thunder, lightning and strong winds due to the cyclonic circulation in and around Kerala as well as a low pressure trough from north Kerala to Vidarbha region.



The Central Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall showers in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall on the 2 days after that.



Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.



Considering the heavy rains even as the onset of Southwest monsoon is expected only by the end of this month, the state government had called a meeting of the district collectors and issued directions to deal with any eventualities.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.